BRYAN — The Victoria Generals scored five runs in the seventh inning and held on for a 9-7 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Thursday night at Travis Field.
Adam Becker had three of the Generals' nine hits, including a home run, double and five RBIs.
Cody Cleveland had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs, and Brad Burckel two hits, including a double and an RBI, for the Generals, who improved to 15-14.
Austin Testerman earned the decision for the Generals with two innings of hitless relief.
The Generals return to Riverside Stadium to play the Bombers (15-17) at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
