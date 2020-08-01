The Victoria Generals experienced a Texas Collegiate League season like no other.
The Generals played a 30-game schedule that will conclude Sunday against the Brazos Valley Bombers in Bryan.
The Generals failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and the second time since the team first took the field in 2009.
But they were able to play in front of fans thanks to the social distancing rules put in place at Riverside Stadium.
“We definitely knew it would be a crazy one coming in just with everything that had happened,” said Reese Johnson, who was in his third season with the team. “It was just a lot of turnover. I feel like we had a lot of good talent, but a lot of teams had talent.”
The players had their college seasons shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, and when the minor league season was canceled, six new teams joined the league.
“It was an incredible six weeks getting it all put together,” said Mike Yokum, the Generals’ vice president and general manager. “There wasn’t much summer baseball going on in the United States. We were one of very few leagues that were able to get it in.”
The teams started with a two-week training period, during which they determined their rosters.
“We thought we were going to have to let some people go,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “We didn’t have to because of concern of the virus and not being healthy enough in terms of their bodies.
“We had to make decisions there which were a little bit different,” he added. “You wake up each morning and you don’t know who’s not going to be feeling well. There are a lot of things that factor into it, but it’s just been really different this summer.”
Teams were formed in minor league cities such as San Antonio, Round Rock and Tulsa, and their rosters were filled with NCAA Division I players.
“It’s a tough situation to be in not making the playoffs,” Yokum said. “There are a lot of different things, we can make a bunch of different excuses why we didn’t make it. At the end of the day, there were some better teams out there. We learned a lot of stuff and we may be doing things a little different in the future.”
The immediate future of the TCL will likely depend on the pandemic, and what occurs with minor league baseball.
“That’s going to be something that time will tell,” Yokum said. “We don’t know what minor league baseball is going to look like and that’s the No. 1 key. Everything will fall into place based on what that looks like. There are some teams that are really interested and liked the atmosphere and liked what went on.”
The Generals were disappointed to miss the playoffs, but the real victory came in being able to play their entire home schedule and provide fans with a chance to enjoy some time at the ballpark.
“You take everything with a grain of salt,” Johnson said. “We were happy to be out here and were able to do this. We would have liked to have gotten a couple of more wins, but it didn’t work out that way. But it was definitely a blessing to be out here.”
