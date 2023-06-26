The Generals traveled up to Seguin to take on the River Monsters in a game that started off strong for Victoria where the bats popped early with 13 hits on the night.
With the win, the Generals have now moved into third place in the TCL standings with a record of 9-8 on the season.
On the mound for the Generals was UTSA pitcher Braylon Owens who was the winning pitcher. Owens went six dominant innings, throwing five strikeouts, allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run. Taylor Seay got the save going 1.1 innings, throwing three strikeouts and allowing only two hits.
Victoria’s scoring began early in the ballgame where it would score one run in each of the first three innings. Following the third inning, Victoria would add two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the seventh and eighth inning.
A four-run inning by the River Monsters in the bottom of the eighth would put the Generals on their heels but with the help of the bullpen, Victoria would take care of business and finish the night 1.5 games out of first place only behind the first-place Rougarou and second-place Cane Cutters.
McNeese State’s Easton Dowell and Western Oklahoma State College’s Cristopher Munoz both had a great night at the plate tallying three hits and an RBI.
Dowell had an RBI single and Munoz had a solo home run. UT Arlington’s Tyce Armstrong also had an RBI single and double that has helped the Generals offense find its groove. In addition, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Kade York joined the show where he reached base twice with two singles.