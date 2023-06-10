Among the players who are playing for the Victoria Generals, none have come from farther away than outfielder Derek Cerda.

Cerda just finished his freshman season at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Okla., but has been in the country for only a year, coming from Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Cerda came to the United States for a simple reason, to play baseball. He’s here because as he puts it, that’s his thing.

When Cerda arrived in the states last year it was a transition. Gone were the comforts of home and he became fully immersed into American life.

As is the case with many teenagers, Cerda arrived on campus and began to miss the comforts of home.

“At the start it was really hard because of my language, but now it’s good, when I first got here I couldn’t talk at all,” Cerda said. “Now it’s a little more easy but it’s still hard because the food is different, the people are different, everything is different.”

Rice, beans and fried chicken is the meal Cerda misses the most, while all of those things are readily available in the United States and especially in Victoria, he said it’s not the same as what he’s used to back home.

All the change had Cerda a little in flux to start his first collegiate season. Cerda said it took about two weeks, but once he found his rhythm, he became one of the best hitters for the Pioneers in the spring.

Cerda hit .404 in his freshman season, good for fourth on the team and was second on the team in home runs (18) and RBIs (69). He also led the team in stolen bases with 30 in 34 attempts.

Cerda had no shortage of options when it came to a college summer league team. Cerda chose the Generals because he wanted the opportunity to play with and against high-end talent.

After speaking with his coaches, he felt the Generals gave him that opportunity and he’s relishing the opportunity to learn from those around him.

“I’ve learned about the discipline here, there’s a lot more discipline,” Cerda said about what he’s learned from his teammates in Victoria. “To stay at this level, you need to be focused on all things that you are doing.”

Generals fall to Rougarou

Cerda made an early impact against the Baton Rogue Rougarou on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.

Cerda made a throw from right field to cut down a Rougarou baserunner attempting to score three batters into the game.

The Generals could not sustain the momentum and the Rougarou scored two runs in the first inning and went on to a 10-8 win.

The Rougarou built a 7-0 lead and the Generals could not recover. The Generals hurt their cause by issuing eight walks and hitting six batters.

The Generals made things interesting, when El Campo graduate Reed Spenrath launched a three-run home run over the left-field wall to make it 10-8 in the eighth inning.

The Generals, who were trying to avoid their first home loss of the season, got the tying run on via a walk to start the ninth, but the next three batters struck out.