The Victoria Generals’ home opener did not go as the team hoped.
Brazos Valley scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning and went on to a 10-6 win Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals had taken a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run home run by Hayden Johnson, but the lead was short-lived.
The Generals scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull within 7-6, but the Bombers gained control by scoring three runs in the seventh inning.
Johnson had three hits, and Chase Sangunetti and Tyler Wolfert each had two to lead the Generals’ offense.
Shiner graduate Hunter Kloesel, who now plays at Texas A&M-Kingsville, pitched two scoreless innings of relief and had five strikeouts.
The teams will wrap up the two-game series at Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Bombers 10, Generals 6
Bombers 010 051 300 — 10 9 2
Generals 000 222 000 — 6 7 1
W: Mason Brandenberger. L: Matthew Krall. S: Mitch Turner. Highlights: (BVB) Shelby Becker 2-for-5, R, RBI; Ryan Snell 2-for-3, R; Alex Vegara 3-for-5, 3B, R, 4 RBIs. (VG) Tyler Wolfert 2-for-5, R, RBI; Chase Sanguinetti 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Hayden Johnson 3-for-5, 2-run HR. Records: Bombers 2-1; Generals 0-3.
