Brad Burckel and Kyle Hasler homered as the Generals beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 5-4 for their second straight win.
Burckel got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Generals up early.
The Generals led 3-1 through the first three innings after Seth Stephenson's RBI single in the second.
Starting pitcher Deryk Serbantez blew the lead with a three-run fourth inning from the Bombers, putting them 4-3 midway through the inning.
But Hasler tied the game at four with his solo home run in the bottom of the inning and Adam Becker had the go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to put the Generals back on top.
Devon Patel pitched four scoreless innings for the Generals, giving up two hits and striking out six. Alec Cruz picked up the save, striking out two, as the Generals came away with the 5-4 victory.
The Generals finish the homestand against the Brazos Valley Bombers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 5, Brazos Valley Bombers 4
Bombers 010 300 000 - 4 3 0
Generals 210 110 00X - 5 7 1
W: Devon Patel; L: Tyler Miller; S: Alec Cruz; Highlights: (G) Deryk Serbantez 4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 7 K 1 BB; Devon Patel 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB; Brad Burckel 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB; Kyle Hasler 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; (B) Andrew Hill 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 K, 1 BB; Tyler Miller 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 K, 1 BB; Troy Viola 2-for-3, R; Grayson Tatrow 1-for-5; Records: Generals 15-14-1; Bombers 15-17
