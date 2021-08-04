The Victoria Generals didn’t get back from Louisiana until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
But when the Generals finally made it home from their 15-8 Texas Collegiate League Game 1 semifinal playoff loss to the Acadiana Cane Cutters, Riley Egloff was sound asleep in his bed at his host family’s home.
“Last time we went to Louisiana, I didn’t stay back,” Egloff said. “I went. I actually started the first game. I feel like I just got rested. It was a good day to have to myself, work in the gym, and I just got rested.”
The rest paid off as Egloff pitched six shutout innings to lead the Generals to a 5-2 Game 2 win over the Cane Cutters on Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals evened the best-of-three series and the teams will return to Riverside Stadium for the decisive Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
The winner will advance to Saturday's championship game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, who swept the Brazos Valley Bombers.
“We kept him home so he could get a little extra rest,” Generals head coach Micahel Oros said of Egloff. “Keeping him here to let him go through his routine was good. Obviously, he had one of his best performances of the summer.”
Egloff knew the Cane Cutters were a good hitting team, but he was not going to shy away from his normal routine.
“My plan was just to attack,” he said. “I feel like my stuff is good enough to get people out. I feel like if I just went out and painted my spots and let my defense work, it would work out. The defense played awesome. I have to give it up to them.”
The Cane Cutters had eight hits against Egloff, but he refused to yield, stranding nine runners.
“When I struggle a little bit,” he said, “I kind of bear down and take a deep breath and focus on the next pitch.”
Cane Cutters starter Will Tynes had a perfect game through four innings, but lost his control in the fifth inning.
The Generals scored three runs on four walks, a hit batsman and an infield single by Refugio graduate Austin Ochoa.
“Baseball’s a weird game like that,” Oros said. “I think they had a perfect game going and we ended up scoring. They had nine hits and we had four. I’ll take it anyway we can get it. I think we had a lot of resiliency and a lot of adversity against us and overcame it.”
The Generals made it 5-0 in the sixth on a two-run double by Adam Becker before Kamron Snodgrass relieved Eghoff and pitched the final three innings for the save.
Cuero graduate Cole Payne worked three innings of one-hit relief for the Cane Cutters with two strikeouts.
Generals 5, Cane Cutters 2
Cane Cutters 000 000 011 — 2 9 0
Generals 000 032 00x — 5 4 1
W: Riley Eghoff. L: Will Tynes. S: Kamron Snodgrass. Highlights: (CC) Cole McConnell 4-for-5; Jerrett McDonald 2-for-3, RBI. (G) Adam Becker 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Bryce Holmes 2-for-3, 2 R, SB. Records: Generals 17-23-1, Cane Cutters 22-18
