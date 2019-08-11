The Generals rebounded from a game one loss with a 9-1 drubbing of The Texarkana Twins on Sunday in game two of the first round of the Texas Collegiate League playoffs.
The Generals and Twins will play at 7:05 Monday at Riverside Stadium with the winner advancing to the TCL Championship game.
Generals starter Gabe Sequeria had a nervy start to the game, walking one and allowing two hits, including an RBI single from Christian Boulware to give the Twins an early 1-0 lead.
The Generals had an opportunity in the second as they loaded the bases with one out, but again, the team failed to score.
The pitchers' duel from Saturday continued into the second game of the series as both teams struggled to get players on base in the early innings of the game.
The Generals finally broke through in the fifth inning. Coby Potvin started the scoring with a soft grounder that ended up being an RBI single. Marshall Skinner then gave the Generals their first lead of the night with a 2-run triple on a fly ball that almost cleared the fence in right field, and Zac Vooletich added to the lead with an RBI triple of his own.
Marshall Skinner gives the @VicGeneralsTCL their first lead of the game on a 2 RBI triple. The Generals lead 3-1. pic.twitter.com/6Mp1bdFaOU— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 12, 2019
Ryan Flores capped the inning by driving in a run on a ground out to the right side of the infield to give the Generals a 5-1 lead.
Texarkana gifted the Generals another run in the sixth, allowing Tanner Roach to reach on an error, which Jonathan Tapia came around to score on. Roach then took matters into his own hands and stole home to increase the Generals' lead to 7-1.
Tanner Roach steals home and the @VicGeneralsTCL add another to their lead! The score is now 7-1. pic.twitter.com/jgB5hWzfoa— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 12, 2019
Vooletich added another to the Generals' tally in the seventh when he scored on a passed ball, and Tapia drove in a run on an infield single to score the Generals' ninth run of the game.
The Generals' pitching closed the game out in the eighth and ninth to seal the victory.
Gabe Sequeria threw seven innings on the night, allowing one run and striking out seven.
Skinner ended the night with two hits and two RBIs, Tapia had two hits as well with two walks and an RBI.
The winner of game three will play the Brazos Valley Bombers in the championship game Tuesday in Bryan.
