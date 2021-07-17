The Generals fell behind 6-1 after two innings and ultimately lost 10-1 to the Brazos Valley Bombers to finish the series Saturday.
Adam Becker's RBI single in the bottom of the first scored Cody Cleveland in what proved to be the Generals' only score of the game.
The Bombers put up a two-run first, four-run second and a three-run seventh inning to take control of the game.
Chris Foster pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, giving up no hits and striking out five.
The Generals next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arcadia Cane Cutters in the first of a two-game series.
Texas Collegiate League
Brazos Valley Bombers 10, Victoria Generals 1
Bombers 240 000 301 - 10 9 1
Generals 100 000 000 - 1 6 1
W: Carson Atwood; L: Brett Brown; Highlights: (G) Seth Stephenson 2-for-4; Cody Cleveland 1-for-3, R; Adam Becker 1-for-3, RBI; Chris Foster 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 BB; (B) Carson Atwood 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K, 1 BB; Grayson Tatrow 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brett Squires 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, BB; Drew Collins 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Records: Generals 15-15-1; Bombers: 16-17
