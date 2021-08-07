SAN ANTONIO — What started as a pitching duel through the first four innings turned into a rout as the San Antonio Flying Chanclas beat the Victoria Generals 8-0 in the Texas Collegiate League Championship Game.
After going 16-22-1 in the regular season, the Generals beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to the final at Wolff Stadium.
The Flying Chanclas were the No. 1 seed in the TCL with a 29-7 regular season record and swept the Brazos Valley Bombers 2-0 in the semifinals.
Brett Brown started for the Generals, pitching five innings, giving up one run on five hits, two walks and striking out one.
Brown started with four scoreless innings before giving up what proved to be the game winning RBI single to Rody Barker in the fifth.
The Flying Chanclas scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh as AJ Irvin and Cristian Cienfuegos pitched in relief of Brown.
Cameron Gibbons and Shane Podsednik led the Generals offense with two hits each, but they failed to score a run as seven men were left on base.
JT Moeller was the winning pitcher after throwing three scoreless innings, giving up three hits for San Antonio.
The Generals went 1-9 against the Flying Chanclas this season.
Texas Collegiate League Championship Game
San Antonio Flying Chanclas 8, Victoria Generals 0
Generals 000 000 000 - 0 8 4
Flying Chanclas 000 013 40X - 8 9 0
W: JT Moeller; L: Brett Brown. Highlights: (G) Brett Brown 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Cameron Gibbons 2-for-3, BB; Shane Podsednik 2-for-4; (FC) Alec Martinez 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; JT Moeller 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Zac Vooletich 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Cole Modgling 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B. Records: Generals 18-24-1; Flying Chanclas 32-7.
