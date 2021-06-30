The Victoria Generals fell 12-8 to the Amarillo Sod Squad in a comeback effort from Amarillo.
The Sod Squad struck first in the top of the first inning, as they plated two runs on a single from CJ Horn, but the Generals took the lead in the bottom of the first on the back of RBIs from Austin Ochoa and Samuel Benjamin.
Adam Becker increased the Generals (12-10-1) lead on a sacrifice fly in the second and Benjamin scored in the third to make it 5-2.
The Sod Squad (9-12-1) scored twice in the top of the fifth, but the Generals answered back again as Benjamin again scored on a wild pitch, and both teams scored in the eighth to keep the game tied. The Sod Squad tacked on three more in the ninth to secure the victory as The Generals were unable to answer in the bottom of the inning.
The Generals will again face the Sod Squad at 7 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium to wrap up the two game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.