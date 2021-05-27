Michael Oros is looking forward to having a normal Texas Collegiate League season.
Last year, the Victoria Generals had an abbreviated season where they had to take every precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, the season, at least in terms of length, is back to normal.
"It's great knowing that we have that to look forward to," said Oros, the Generals head coach. "We had our meeting and discussed just how different the college schedules were this year with cancellations and with things that effected the college season. I'm just hoping that this summer we are able to have a bit of normalcy and get back to the way things were before."
The Generals will have a 44-game schedule this year as part of the 6-team TCL league.
The team held a team meeting Wednesday and their first practice is on Thursday to get ready for the season.
"It's always a challenge with how quick you have to get ready for the season, Oros said. "We brought them in a few days early, had a nice meeting and a barbecue on Wednesday to help them get to know one another and we have one practice to get ready to go."
Oros and the Generals will start their season on the road against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas for a three game series before their home opener against the Brazos Valley Bombers next Tuesday.
"I always like starting on the road," Oros said. "You're forced to ride a bus, stay together for long periods of time and that makes the guys start talking and find some things in common. It's really good to form that team bond when you start on the road."
The team will be shorthanded to start the season as the Generals Division I players are still competing in their collegiate seasons.
But that provides an opportunity for others to make a name for themselves in the teams first few series.
"These guys are going to get every opportunity in the world their first eight to ten games," Oros said. "We don't know when certain people are going to be here and if you are 0-for-12 or 12-for-12 you are going to have a chance that next night because we just don't have many options. So they are going to have that chance to show us what they can do and compete for the spot they want to have."
