The Victoria Generals advanced to the Texas Collegiate League championship game last season.

The Generals traveled to San Antonio and dropped an 8-0 decision to the Flying Chanclas.

But the Generals hope to benefit from the experience.

“We were undermanned and understaffed and they were fully staffed and ready to go,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “That happens sometimes. I feel like we’ve got a chance as good as anyone. With the one game winner take all, anything can happen. One play can change the outlook of the game.”

The Generals look to make the plays necessary when they return to the championship game and take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.

The Generals advanced to the championship game with a sweep of the Brazos Valley Bombers in a best-of-three game semifinal series.

The Generals captured a 12-8 win at Riverside Stadium in Game 1, before rallying for a 5-2 victory in Bryan in Game 2.

“Parker Bigham stepped up big for us and gave us five innings,” Oros said of the Generals’ starting pitcher. “He kept us in the game and gave us an opportunity to come back from a 2-0 deficit and we scored five unanswered.”

The Cane Cutters are coming off a semifinal series sweep over the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

“Obviously their 1-2-3 in the lineup are really, really good,” Oros said. They’re fast and they hit for power and they put a lot of pressure on you when they put the ball in play. We need to handle the top of the lineup OK. Their pitching has been really good.

"We just need to play a clean game, eliminate the walks and eliminate the errors and make them earn everything they get and hopefully, our timely hitting will come around."

The Generals are seeking their third TCL championship. They won the titles in 2010 and 2018.

“I think our camaraderie is the best it’s been all year,” Oros said. “We’re playing for something, it’s just not another day or another game in the middle of the summer. When those things happen, the play on the field is a lot better.”