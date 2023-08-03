After a historic regular season where the Victoria Generals relied on the team’s execution night in and night out, a little bit of luck was needed on Wednesday night to live to play another day.

Entering Game 2 at Riverside Stadium against the Seguin River Monsters down 1-0 in the best-of-three Texas Collegiate League playoff series, the Generals came out firing, going up 9-0 after two innings.

Four of the nine runs came from an momentum-building grand slam from left fielder Xavier Perez in the second inning.

However, the River Monsters would put up a six-run fifth inning to cut their deficit to just three runs before the Generals answered with three runs of their own.

Seguin capitalized off of six Victoria errors and added three runs in the seventh inning, but the Generals were able to hold on in the last two innings to come out with a 12-9 victory.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good and right now we got really lucky,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “Not the way we want to play the game by any stretch of the imagination, but we pulled it out.”

Game 3 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium with the winner advancing to the TCL championship game Saturday.

After a 10-3 loss on the road in Game 1, the big start was much-needed for Victoria.

The Generals got on the board in the first inning with a two-run double from third baseman Christopher Munoz and a groundout RBI from Rey Mendoza.

Already up 3-0, Perez stepped up to the plate in the second inning with bases loaded and hit a blast over the wall to increase his team's lead.

“It felt great. Always looking to do damage with bases loaded, hit something in the gap to get everybody scoring, but that one went over to give us a good lead and some momentum early on,” Perez said of his grand slam.

However, Victoria's defensive problems picked up in the middle innings, where Seguin was able to get back into the game.

"It's just the game speeding up on us and we can't let that happen," Oros said about the errors. "Those guys make those plays 99 time out of 100, but the way the game was flowing it was like, 'Oh man, I don't want the ball to come to me.' We can't let that happen."

"We're just going to have to clean it up," Perez added. "We had six errors tonight, and think some of them were dropped as hits, so we're definitely going to have to clean up our defense if we want to win tomorrow."

Perez added an RBI in the fifth inning, and Drake Kerr and Matthew Whitting were able to score on a River Monsters' wild pitch and error to slow down Seguin's run.

Braylon Owens picked up the win at pitcher for the Generals after being on the mound for four innings, giving up five runs and five hits.

With their season on the line for the second straight game on Thursday, Oros is just hoping his team plays better.

"We're going to need a full team effort. Every pitcher, every bench guy, every starting lineup guy. You don't know who's going to get their name called in what situation.

Note: A local 13u baseball team was recognized prior to Wednesday’s game after participating in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament in New York. The team ended its 2023 season as World Series Champions through Perfect Game’s Gulf Shores Tournament in Alabama.