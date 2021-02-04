The Victoria Generals announced the addition of four players from the University of Texas-San Antonio for the 2021 Texas Collegiate League season.
Infielder/outfielder Jonathan Tapia returns for his third season with the Generals. He is joined by infielder Austin Ochoa and right-handed pitchers Fischer Kingsberry and Kobe Jaramillo.
"UTSA has provided us with some top talent over the years and we are excited to have these players as we build our upcoming roster," Generals Vice President and General Manager Mike Yokum said. "Having Tapia back in our line-up for a third season is a great start and we look for him to be among the offensive leaders in the TCL once again."
Tapia led the TCL with an on-base percentage of .506 in 2020's COVID shortened season. In 20 games he hit .313 with 21 hits, seven RBIs, four doubles, 11 runs scored, 13 walks and hit-by-pitch 12 times.
Tapia was the Victoria Generals Player of the Year and was an All-TCL selection at shortstop for the 2020 season.
Ochoa is a freshman from Refugio and quarterbacked the Bobcats to a Class 2A, Division I state championship as a senior.
As a junior in baseball, he led Refugio hitting .417 with 28 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 18 stolen bases. Ochoa also went 7-0 pitching with a 1.15 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.
Jaramillo, a freshman from Bishop, will take the mound after going 12-0 as a senior at Bishop, earning District 31-3A Pitcher of the Year honors.
Kingsberry, a freshman from Leander Rouse, went 3-0 in his first three starts last season with 34 strikeouts.
The Generals will play 48 games this season with 24 being played at Riverside Stadium. The full schedule is to be announced.
