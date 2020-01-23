With the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season a little more than four months away, the Victoria Generals announced their recent signings as they battle for a championship in the Texas Collegiate League.
The Generals have announced the addition of four players from Southeastern Louisiana University of the Southland Conference. Infielder Trevor Rugg, catcher/infielder Bryce Grizzaffi and pitchers Dalton Aspholm and Matt Flowers.
NOTE: The Generals are currently looking for additional sponsors for the 2020 season. The Generals are also currently looking for additional Host families for the team. For more information, please call 361-485-9522.
