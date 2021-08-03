The Generals had 13 hits and scored four runs in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's playoff game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.
But the lead slipped away almost immediately as the Generals lost 15-8, giving up 16 hits in Game 1 of the Texas Collegiate League semifinal best-of-three series.
Broch Holmes opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the top of the first. Singles from Adam Becker and Joshua Rodriguez and an outfield error by the Cane Cutters drove in three more runs to put the Generals up 4-0.
Holmes added another run with an RBI single in the top of the second, but the Cane Cutters scored two runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third to lead 11-5 through three innings.
The Generals made it a three-run game with an Austin Ochoa RBI groundout in the fourth and a two-run single from Holmes in the fifth to make it 11-8.
But the Cane Cutters added two more runs in the sixth and seventh innings to go up 15-8 and come away with the six-run win.
The Cane Cutter's Cole McConnell went 4-for-5 and was a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Jake Lamkin took the win after pitching four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out four.
The Generals' Reece Easterling took the loss after giving up seven runs on six hits in 1.2 innings, striking out two.
The Generals return to Riverside Stadium for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas Collegiate League Semifinal Game 1
Acadiana Cane Cutters 15, Victoria Generals 8
Generals 410 120 000 - 8 13 2
Cane Cutters 272 002 00X - 15 16 4
W: Jacob Lamkin; L: Reece Easterling; Highlights: (G) Broch Holmes 5-for-5, R; S. Diaz 2-for-5, R; Cody Cleveland 1-for-5, 2 R; (CC) C. McConnell 4-for-5, 3 RBI, 4 R, HR, 2 2B, 3B; A. Trahan 3-for-4; E. Lege 3-for-5, RBI, 3 R, 2 2B; J. Lampkin 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; Records: Generals 16-23-1; Cane Cutters 22-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.