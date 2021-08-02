After only winning nine games in 2020, the Victoria Generals will end the season as one of the last four teams standing in the Texas Collegiate League.
But after starting the season hot, the Generals enter their semifinal series against the Acadiana Cane Cutters having gone 5-13 in the second half.
“We just need to play clean baseball,” said infielder Cody Cleveland. “We do that, we win games. We cut down walks, cut down errors and we’ll swing it with everyone. I think we have all the confidence in the world we can do that and when we do we will win.”
The Generals (16-22-1) secured the No. 2 seed by ending the first half with the second best record in the league, 11-9-1.
The Generals found success hitting home runs and led the league with 34. Yet after that early season success, a number of players left the Generals to train with their college or sign with MLB teams.
Five of the Generals’ top six hitters stand out among the 26 players that have left the Generals over the course of the season.
“We knew we were going to lose key parts of our lineup and key parts of our pitching staff, so we really went out there and tried to get that first half,” said head coach Michael Oros. “The second half was really about getting reps for guys and trying to put pieces together for the playoff roster on Tuesday.”
Starting pitching began to falter for the Generals and bullpen pitchers got beat up with extended outings. Fourteen active players have an ERA of 3.00 or greater.
The team kept finding hitters to fill spots and counter the deficits, but the lineup was constantly in flux with the number of players coming and going.
“It’s an adjustment for sure,” said outfielder Broch Holmes. “But you start bonding, get your chemistry, got to learn quick. We’re getting together pretty quick and I think it’s going to be a good playoff run.”
The Generals play the Cane Cutters (21-17), who finished with the second best record in the league. The Generals lost the regular season series 4-0.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series against the Cane Cutters is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Youngsville, La. Game 2 is at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium. If needed, Game 3 will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Riverside.
Winner advances to the TCL Championship Game at noon Saturday at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.