The past two seasons the Victoria Generals have advanced to the Texas Collegiate League Championship game but failed to walk away with the title.
However, the Generals enter this season's playoffs feeling confident they can get the job done this time after ending with the best regular season record in team history (32-15), having set a team-record 12 straight wins in the regular season, ended the season with a 15 home game winning streak, and wrapped up the best record in the TCL to secure home-field advantage in the postseason.
“We’ve been talking about carrying momentum over from the regular season into the playoffs and that’s what is really important for us,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said about his team.
No. 2-seeded Victoria will get the chance to push for their first TCL title since 2018 when they face off against No.3-seeded Seguin River Monsters for a best-of-three series first round series.
Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday 7:05 p.m. at Smokey Joe Williams Field, while Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at Riverside Stadium. Game 3, if needed, will be played at home on Thursday.
The winner of the series will advance to the TCL Championship on Saturday.
The chance to host a championship game for the second time in three years has Oros excited, mostly because of the way his team has played at home this season.
“Riverside Stadium is like no other field in the league. Our fans are like no other in the league,” Oros said.
There’s a huge home-field advantage, we feel as players and coaches that we get from playing at home,” he added. “The stress and the hassle of having to ride a bus or having to stay in a hotel or getting home late. We can eliminate that and just focus on the game.”
Although the Generals have a 9-3 regular season record against Seguin, Oros isn't overlooking his team's first round opponent and knows it won't be easy to get back to the title game.
“In the playoffs you’ve got to be hot and you’ve got to be a little lucky at times," he said. "We’ve done the first part and when the game happens, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but there will be a moment that’s big and it’s going to be whatever team capitalizes on that moment to carry into the championship, so hopefully that will be us."