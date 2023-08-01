The Victoria Generals traveled to “Smokey” Joe Williams Field to battle the Seguin River Monsters for Game 1 of the 2023 Texas Collegiate League Semifinals where the Generals fell short with a final score of 10-3.
Both organizations played head-to-head for the first time in TCL playoff history with Seguin winning their first playoff game in franchise history. The two teams met 12 times in the regular season with Victoria winning 9 out of the 12 matchups.
Starting on the mound for the Generals was UT-Rio Grande Valley right handed pitcher Alex Havlicek who was charged with the loss. Havlicek would pitch 5.2 innings allowing nine runs off four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pitcher Austin Dean would enter the game for 0.1 innings allowing one run off two hits with one strikeout. Blinn College's Blane Zeplin would finish the night for the Generals’ pitching staff going two scoreless innings allowing one hit, walking two and throwing one strikeout.
The Generals’ offense would find their two first hits of the night from singles by Texas State centerfielder Damien Whitfield and Texas State left fielder Xavier Perez. Whitfield would score off of an error that would give the Generals an early 1-0 lead. The River Monsters would follow up by scoring four runs creating a 4-1 ballgame. Seguin would score another run in the fifth inning before Incarnate Word designated hitter Rey Mendoza would hit an RBI single scoring Southeastern third baseman Cristopher Munoz. The River Monsters again would answer with a five-run sixth inning and the Generals would tally only one more run.
Mendoza's RBI double scored Tyce Armstrong but that would be all the Generals’ offense could generate. Mendoza and Whitfield would each have three hits on the night and the Generals would finish with 10 hits and five errors.
The Generals will be back in action for a pivotal Game 2 Wednesday night versus the River Monsters at Riverside Stadium. All fans in attendance will be admitted free courtesy of D-Bat Victoria with first pitch beginning at 7:05 p.m.