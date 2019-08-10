TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Twins walked off with a 2-1 win over the Victoria Generals in the opening game of their best-of-three Texas Collegiate League playoff series Saturday night at George Dobson Field.
The No. 2 seed Generals will try and rebound against the No. 3 seed Twins when the teams continue the series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
If Game 3 is necessary, the teams will play at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals scored in their first at-bat when Coby Potvin hit an RBI single to right field to score Tanner Roach.
But the Twins tied the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by J.J. Flores.
Generals starter Matthew Swick settled down and pitched seven innings, yielding four hits and striking out eight batters.
The Twins threatened in the eighth after putting runners on first and second with one out, but reliever Seth Campbell escaped the jam.
The Generals stranded a runner on second base in the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Twins loaded the bases with a walk, a single and a walk with two outs.
Christian Boulware's single to center field brought home the winning run.
Jonathan Tapia had two of the Generals' seven hits.
The series winner will take on the Brazos Valley Bombers-Acadiana Cane Cutters winner in the championship game.
The Bombers won Game 1 2-0 on Saturday night.
