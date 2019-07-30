The Victoria Generals were no hit by the Brazos Valley Bombers after a 7-0 Texas Collegiate League loss on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.
Generals starting pitcher Alex Canul struggled early, giving up three runs in two thirds of an inning before being pulled for Max Page, who limited the damage to just those three runs. The Generals were unable to answer back and trailed 3-0 after 1 inning.
“Control was our biggest problem tonight,” said Generals coach Michael Oros. “When you walk and hit batters to start an inning it is never going to end well, we just have to have more control on the mound.”
Page had a strong second, inducing a double play to record a three up three down inning. The Generals were unable to get a run across in the bottom half of the inning.
The Bombers put men on first and second in the third inning, but Page again got out of the jam to keep the game at 3-0, before The Generals were held scoreless in the bottom half.
Page struck out the side in the top of the fourth, but the Bombers again shut out the Generals at the plate.
The Bombers were finally able to get to Page in the fifth, putting up two runs in one third of an inning before Price was pulled for Clayton Price. Price held the Bombers without another run, and the Generals escaped the inning trailing 5-0.
The Generals were finally able reach base in the bottom half of the inning, with Justin Barr drawing a walk and Ryan Flores reaching on an error, but they were unable to do any damage and still trailed 5-0 after 5.
Price held the Bombers without a run in the sixth, and the Generals looked poised to get a run across after getting men on first and third, but the Bombers escaped the jam and the Generals were still without a hit through six.
It was a quick seventh, without the Bombers or the Generals making any noise.
The Generals held the Bombers scoreless in the top of the eighth. The Bombers walked two in the bottom of the inning and the Generals again looked like they would get into the hit column, but The Generals again could not respond, leaving both men on.
The Bombers tacked on to their lead in the top of the ninth, scoring two more runs to increase the teams lead to seven. The Generals went out with whimper in the bottom of the ninth, as the Bombers completed the no hitter.
“At the end of the day it’s still one loss,” Oros said. “It only goes in the loss column one time. We’re hitting the road after a couple days off, and sometimes that is exactly what a team needs. We are going on the road for eight days straight and then it’s into playoffs, and I think the whole team will be fired up for that.”
With the loss the Generals dropped to 27-17 on the season, and remain in second place in the TCL standings.
“There are some positives we can take from tonight,” Oros said. “We threw six innings where we didn’t allow a run, they just had a few big innings where we gave them runs. The bullpen came out tonight and performed well and stopped the bleeding.”
