The Victoria Generals launched an offensive onslaught at Riverside Stadium in a 19-2 victory over the Seguin River Monsters, collecting 13 hits, drawing 17 walks and striking out just three times.
Victoria returned to .500 with the triumph and improved to 8-8, while Seguin fell to 4-11. The Generals are now two games back of the league lead.
All but one member of the Generals’ starting lineup tallied an RBI, with Galveston College left fielder RJ Patrick at the forefront with four. Eastern Oklahoma State centerfielder Drake Kerr, UT-Arlington first baseman Tyce Armstrong and Cornell second baseman Ryan Porter had multiple RBIs as well.
All but one starter recorded a hit, with Wharton County Junior College catcher Levi Castilleja leading with three hits. Armstrong, Patrick and Murray State College's Gage Gilchrist had multiple hits each. Armstrong, Porter, UT-Rio Grand Valley shortstop Kade York and Weatherford College designated hitter Dayton Tockey were each walked three times.
On the mound, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi right-hander Kody Gibbs earned the win with 4.1 starting innings, allowing one run on four hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Murray State College left-handed pitcher Ryan Dugas notched 3.1 scoreless frames of relief, giving up just one hit while striking out five. Bryson Walker closed out the final inning with a run on two hits and a punchout.
The Generals return to Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, June 20, to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 p.m. on Free Ticket Night, presented by Bobcat of Victoria.