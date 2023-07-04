The Victoria Generals' offense put on a fireworks show against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at the plate on Monday, racking up 11 hits and only allowing three hits that helped Victoria’s winning streak continue to eight straight games wit the 12-3 victory.

On the mound for the Generals was UTSA right hand pitcher Braylon Owens, who had a solid outing, pitching six innings and allowing no runs on no hits and was the winning pitcher. In relief of Owens was Blinn's Blane Zeplin, throwing one inning and allowing two earned runs off two hits. Huston-Tillotson pitcher Seve Medrano would then enter the game for one inning, allowing one earned run off of one hit. Closing the night out for the Generals was UTSA's Zach Royse, who pitched one inning while allowing no runs or hits.

Offensively for the Generals, numerous runs were put on the scoreboard early on. In the first inning, four runs were scored. In the following inning, five runs came around to score while three more runs were driven in in the fourth inning, giving the Generals a huge 12-0 lead. Victoria wouldn't look back, allowing only three runs the rest of the way.

Abilene Christian shortstop Riley Bender had a great night with four RBIs. In the first inning, Bender had a 2-run single, followed by RBI doubles in the second and fourth innings, scoring two runs. Kalamazoo College DH Robert Newland had two hits and three RBIs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the second. A&M-Corpus Christi left fielder Drake Kerr, UT-Arlington third baseman Tyce Armstrong, Southeastern University centerfielder Cristopher Munoz, Murray State College first baseman Gage Gilchrist and Galveston College right fielder R.J. Patrick all contributed with an RBI.

The Generals will be back in action against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium on Thursday, with it being a Purple Out The Park for Alzheimer’s, presented by Edward Jones. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The Generals will wear commemorative purple Alzheimer’s jerseys that will be auctioned off before the game with 100% of the money raised going to the Alzheimer’s Association.