Michael Oros is never quite sure what kind of turnout to expect when the Victoria Generals hold their first practice of the season.
But Oros was pleasantly surprised with the number of players who took the field Monday evening at Riverside Stadium.
“At the beginning, it’s really just having enough bodies and this is the most we’ve had on Day 1 in my tenure here,” Oros said. “We’re going to have 26 or 27 players and a lot of arms. Normally, arms are the ones who struggle because they’re not in shape in terms of longevity and you play so many games.”
The Generals open the Texas Collegiate League season against the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Stadium.
The River Monsters are the league’s newest member and will join the Generals, Brazos Valley Bombers, Acadiana Cane Cutters and Baton Rouge Rougarou in the five-team league.
Oros begins his eighth season as head coach of the Generals with a team heavy on sophomores and juniors.
“We want everyone to have an opportunity,” he said. “Opportunity is our word of the year. When you get that opportunity, capitalize on it.”
Chase Sanguiretti returns for his second season with the Generals. He played at the University of New Orleans in the fall before taking the spring off, leaving him with two years of eligibility.
“I just think last year more than anything it gave me confidence Knowing that if I really put my mind to it, I can do it,” Sanguinetti said.” I just want to play to the best of my ability and most of all, help the Generals win this year.”
The Generals will play Brazos Valley on Wednesday and Baton Rouge Friday at Riverside Stadium, which will give Oros a chance to look at the pitching staff.
“On the pitching side, we’re going to see every arm in the next three games,” he said. “Even if they’re doing really well, that’s great. We’ve got a lot of guys coming and if we don’t know what we have then how do we make it work?”
The Generals ultimate goal is to repeat what they did in 2010 and 2018 and win a league championship.
“We talked in our meeting about how we want to have fun, and I’ve never lost a game and had a great time,” Oros said. “That dinner after the game and waking up in the morning, you feel a little bit better about yourself after a win versus a loss. I told them their time here would be a lot better spent with wins and they’ll enjoy themselves more winning versus losing.”
NOTES: Area players on the Generals’ roster include Refugio’s Austin Ochoa, Victoria West’s Bryce Sitka, Cuero’s Jared Barta, and Calhoun’s Caleb Cude. Cuero’s Michael Barta is expected to become active by the end of the week.
