The Victoria Generals dropped their first game of the 2023 campaign in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Baton Rouge, La.
Wednesday’s matchup serves as the first leg of a three-game road trip that will see the Generals travel to Acadiana, Louisiana and Bryan to take on the Cane Cutters and Bombers, respectively.
Victoria earned three scoreless innings out of the gate from Southwestern University left-handed pitcher JJ Slack, allowing just two hits and seven strikeouts. He was followed by Bossier Parish Community College right-handed pitcher Jackson Schwank, who surrendered two unearned runs in the fourth on a hit and a walk before Angelina Junior College right-handed pitcher Taylor Seay turned in four scoreless frames with three hits and three punchouts.
Murray State College pitcher Nathan Darden took the loss with three runs in the ninth on three hits and a strikeout.
At the plate, the Generals were led by Eastern Oklahoma State left fielder Drake Kerr with two of the team’s nine hits and a run scored, while Western Oklahoma State center fielder Cristopher Munoz knocked in a pair of runs.
Victoria struck first in the fourth inning as Kerr and McNeese State third baseman Easton Dowell led off with back-to-back singles. Munoz then picked up a base hit of his own to plate the two runners and give the Generals a 2-0 lead.
The Rougarou responded in the bottom of the frame, tying the Generals via an RBI single and RBI groundout for two unearned runs.
Victoria took the lead in the fifth as Eastern Oklahoma State second baseman Bryce Logan singled before Kerr tallied a base hit to put runners on second and first. A wild pitch advanced the pair into scoring position, and another wild pitch plated Logan. The Generals were again the beneficiaries of the Rougarou’s errant pitching in the sixth, as three walks loaded the bases for Munoz to race home on a wild pitch and take a 4-2 advantage.
Baton Rouge mounted a comeback in the ninth with three runs on two outs. A single and a walk put a pair of runners on as the Rougarou picked up a run on an RBI single before another single plated the tying and winning runs.
The Generals are back in action on Thursday with a road matchup versus the Acadiana Cane Cutters. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. as Victoria looks to pick up its first win of the summer.