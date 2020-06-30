YOUNGSVILLE, La. – The Victoria Generals scored a run in the top of the ninth inning and captured a 2-1 win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in the Texas Collegiate League opener for both teams Tuesday night at Southside Regional Park.
Bryce Grizzaffie. Jonathan Tapia and Tuffy Dornburg each had two hits for the Generals.
Dylan Turner was the winning pitcher, and Zack Smith earned the save.
The teams play again Wednesday and Thursday before the Generals return to Riverside Stadium for their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Brazos Valley Bombers.
