The Round Rock Hairy Men’s bus broke down on the way to Victoria.
The Hairy Men had no malfunctions once they arrived at Riverside Stadium.
The Hairy Men scored in six innings and cruised to a 10-2 win over the Victoria Generals in the first of a three-game series Tuesday night.
The Hairy Men (10-9) struck quickly, scoring two runs in the first inning and built a 5-0 lead behind four scoreless innings from starter Zack Heaton.
Ryan Hernandez led the 10-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
The Generals (7-12) had nine hits and scored in the sixth inning when Caleb Maly doubled and came home a wild pitch.
Maly, who had three hits, added an RBI single in the seventh.
The Generals had issues in the field, committing five errors.
The teams resume the series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium.
