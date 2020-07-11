Dylan Turner pitched four scoreless innings against the Tulsa Drillers, but his mind was on hitting.
Turner, who plays at Northern Oklahoma, combined with three relievers on a shutout to lead the Victoria Generals (5-6) to a 2-0 win over the Drillers (6-5) on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.
But Turner hadn’t forgotten a promise by head coach Michael Oros to let the pitchers take batting practice if they threw a shutout.
“It’s always a big deal when the team and the pitching staff come together and throw a zero for the team,” Turner said. “Oros told us the pitchers could hit if we threw a shutout and that’s one thing we’re looking forward to and one thing that motivated us.”
Turner got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the first inning, and allowed only one base runner in the next three innings.
“At the start of the game, I really wasn’t feeling that well," Turner said. “Once I got settled in, I found the strike zone and started pounding it. I always just go out there and compete. If they do something and they beat me in that at-bat, I just come right back at them.”
Turner, A.J. Irvin, Derek Serbantez and Zach Smith combined for 10 strikeouts and scattered seven hits.
Irvin picked up the win, Serbantez got a hold, and Smith earned a save.
“We’ve got a little thing with the pitchers - they always want to hit,” Oros said. “So we said, ‘You pitch a shutout and we’ll have pitchers’ BP.’ I’ll have to look at the temperature tomorrow and see how hot it’s going to be.”
The Generals pushed across a run in the second inning on a bases-loaded grounder by Reese Johnson. They added a run in the fifth on a solo home run by Payton Robertson.
“Our mentality together as a team has changed,” Turner said. “We’re getting bats on balls, hitting the strike zone and not walking as many guys. I really just think the mentality has changed.”
The Generals have now won two in a row after losing four straight.
“We had a rough road series,” Oros said. “We talked about what we need to do to be better and some things we can work on. Last night, we fixed one of them and tonight we fixed the other.”
The teams wrap up the series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
