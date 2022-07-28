Jim and Rona Simpson’s home became noticeably quiet after their two children had moved out to go to college.

“After chasing two kids playing baseball and softball, it was a year round affair, so when it stops it’s like, ‘What do I do now?’” said Jim Simpson.

That is why when Mike Yokum, the Victoria Generals vice president and general manager, asked the longtime fans to serve as a host family, they jumped at the opportunity.

What this meant for the Simpson household is they would open up their home to multiple Generals players during the summer, giving them a place to live during the season at no expense.

“It’s a huge part of how we get players,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “It’s a huge part of their experience down here. And if we want them to go back down to their schools or their future places with positive experiences, the host families have a major part in that.”

Oros has first-hand experience with the host family program, living with Yokum during his time as a Generals player from 2009 to 2011.

“The host family experience has been a great experience for me personally, and for a lot of these guys,” he said. “It’s the type of relationship where you meet them and you invite them to your weddings, you invite them to your graduations and they become really part of your family, and someone you keep a relationship with for the rest of your life.”

The Simpsons, who are going on their third year as a host family, have been able to build close relationships with the players that they’ve housed.

“They become a part of your family,” Rona Simpson said. “If we have birthday parties, or if my parents come over they’re included. We go out to eat dinner, they’re included, if we go to church, they’re included.”

And when it comes to game time, the Simpsons are out at Riverside Stadium supporting their players like they would their own children.

“I call them my summer sons, so basically that’s my kid out there playing,” Rona Simpson said. “I think because we’re involved out there, and we like to go to the games, and we like to go out there and cheer our boys on and be there to support them, we get very attached.”

Currently, they are hosting two players at their home: pitchers Brett Brown and Seve Medrano.

“I think that when you describe the relationship, it’s someone who’s willing to open up their home to you,” Brown said. “At first it seems awkward, like you’re going to walk into someone's home that you don’t know and live there. But the people that they’ve got doing this here in Victoria make you feel like it’s your home and they do everything that they can to go above and beyond.”

Part of making their players feel at home is to be able to have dinners together.

“They have lives, too. So there’s nights of course where they get busy and it’s fend for yourself," Brown said. "But a lot of times, it might not be the most beautiful thing in the world, it might be a pizza, it might be a cheeseburger, but they take care of you regardless and you don’t have to feel bad about going into the pantry."

Brown is spending his third season with a Generals host family, and he has been able to not only make close relationships with the families, but the other players who he has lived with as well.

“That kind of like creates a brotherhood part of it, and we’re all from different schools," Brown said. "So it’s pretty cool that you build that relationship and then throughout the year you keep up with each other, and it’s a friendship that usually lasts a lifetime."