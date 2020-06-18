Michael Williams played 17 games for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Williams found some solace in his time away from baseball.
“It was disappointing for sure, we had a good team and I think we could have done some good things down the road,” he said. “At the same time, I think a lot of guys got a little time to reflect on life and take a break from the game and realize you’ve got to take every moment and make it precious.”
Williams was back on the field Thursday night at Riverside Stadium for the Victoria Generals' first intrasquad scrimmage as they prepare for an abbreviated 30-game Texas Collegiate League season.
“There was some hesitation, my parents are older and they have some fears about what can happen with the virus,” Williams said. “But at the same time, (head coach Michael) Oros and everybody has assured us that they are going to take all the precautions. I had one more shot to play summer ball in Victoria and I couldn’t pass that up.”
Williams was a member of the Generals’ 2018 championship team, but this season he will have to earn a spot on the 35-player roster, of which 30 players will be on the traveling squad.
“Right now we’re just trying to knock the rust off,” Oros said. “It’s been a while. You can hit in the cage all day, but when that guy is trying to get you out, it’s a little bit different. Once we get into next week and towards the end of the week, you’re looking to see who’s competing and who’s going to take the job.”
Oros has been impressed by what he’s seen since the players reported Monday.
“It’s been good because it’s been three months,” he said. “Guys are excited and they’re flying around out there. It is a little bit different because of some of the precautions we’re taking, but it’s OK as long as we play a game.”
The Generals will compete in a division with San Antonio, Round Rock, Brazos Valley and Acadiana (Louisiana).
Most of their road games will be day trips, with only Acadiana and Tulsa requiring hotel stays.
“We’re checking temperatures every day,” Oros said. “Anything that is a community item like a water bottle is now gone. They’re bringing their own water bottles, their own towels and we’re giving them their own helmets. If they have any sort or illness whether it’s minor or major, we’re having them stay at home. We’re going to be wearing masks on the bus and we’re doing laundry every day. We’re just making sure we have good hygiene.”
Williams appreciates the steps taken by the Generals and is looking forward to getting back to baseball.
“I just want to get back in the groove and give the same product we were able to give two summers ago to the community and hopefully win a championship,” he said. “We want to bring some joy and happiness through these tough times. That’s the main goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.