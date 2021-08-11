The Victoria Generals raised $37,500 during three jersey auctions throughout the 2021 Texas Collegiate League season.
This marked the eighth season that the Generals have held jersey auctions to benefit organizations within the community.
The June 12 patriotic jerseys auction benefiting the Warrior's Weekend Organization raised $20,500.
The July 10 fight against cancer PINK jerseys raised $10,000 sponsoring Citizens Medical Center.
The final auction on July 24 raised $7,000 auctioning PURPLE jerseys to benefit the Alzheimer's Association sponsored by Comfort Keepers and Heritage Meat Company.
The $37,500 total is the Generals' second largest ever — the team raised $55,950 in 2019 — and brings the eight year auction total to $278,870.
