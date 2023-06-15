The Generals traveled down to Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin where they took on the River Monsters.
Coming into the night on a two game winning streak, the Generals were
looking to find success at the plate and did just that with the game on the line.
University of Texas at San Antonio pitcher Zach Royse got the nod for the Generals with a strong showing, going five innings with four strikeouts and allowing four hits, two walks, and one earned run. Relieving Royse was Murray State College pitcher Ryan Dugas.
Dugas went two innings throwing two strikeouts, allowing four hits, two walks, and one earned run. Galveston College pitcher RJ Patrick and Angelina College
pitcher Taylor Seay both threw one inning with Seay finishing the game for the save.
Up until the fifth, it was a scoreless game when Seguin added one run to the scoreboard and another in the sixth.
The Generals would go into the ninth inning down two runs needing to find
momentum. They did just that when they scored three go-ahead runs.
Two back-to-back singles by Western Oklahoma State College center fielder Cristopher Munoz and right fielder Derek Cerda brought life back to the team with no outs in the inning.
Weatherford College cathcer Kanon Sundgren came up clutch after an RBI triple tied the game. The damage wouldn’t stop there after pitch hitter Dayton Tockey singled giving the Generals the lead.
After the three runs came across the plate, the General’s offense relied on the defense and pitching staff to finish the night off which led to the win for a third straight time.