Five Victoria Generals combined to walk 15 batters and hit another.
Generals' hitters left 13 runners on base and the bases loaded three times.
But those numbers mattered little to the Generals, who captured a 14-7 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou in a game that lasted 3 hours and 55 minutes on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals trailed 5-0 in the second inning, but rebounded and took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning.
Samuel Benjamin had four of the Generals’ 12 hits, including a double. Malachi Lott had three, and Isaiah Walker and Brandon Galindo each added two hits.
The Generals were the recipients of 13 walks and a hit batter. The Rougarou also committed four errors.
Shiner’s Hunter Kloesel pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Generals. He escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh by striking out two batters on seven pitches.
