The Victoria Generals announced Monday that head coach Michael Oros will return for his eight season in 2022.
Also returning are assistant coaches Jake McMurtry and Rusty Pendergrass. This will be the Generals 14th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
“We are excited to have Michael and his coaching staff return once again and we have started laying the ground work for a great and exciting 2022 campaign,” said Generals Vice President and General Manager Mike Yokum. “Michael and his staff continue to build a strong presence within the Victoria community outside of just coaching the Generals with community involvement and impactful Summer camps for local youth in the area."
Oros, a former player with the Generals, has compiled a career coaching record of 188-148-1 and is the all-time leader in career coaching wins in Texas Collegiate League history.
This will be McMurtry's fifth season as part of Oros' coaching staff. McMurtry played alongside Oros in the Generals' inaugural 2009 team and again in the 2012 season.
Pendergrass brings a wealth of baseball experience and knowledge of the game of baseball into his second season with the Generals coaching staff. Pendergrass was the head baseball coach for Houston Baptist University for five seasons (1992-1997) before becoming a Major League Baseball scout for the Houston Astros (2000-2011) and later with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-2020). After retiring from scouting in 2020, Pendergrass wanted to stay connected with the game of baseball and joined the Generals for the 2021 season.
The Victoria Generals will play 48 games in 2022 with 24 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium.
