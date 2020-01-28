With the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season approaching, the Victoria Generals announced returning players Caleb Maly, Kyle Boudreaux, Ty Abraham and A.J. Irvin.
Maly, a red-shirt junior from Pearland, will hit .370 with 10 hits, 14 walks, 10 runs scored, nine stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .595 last season.
Infielder Kyle Boudreaux, a sophomore from Sugar Land will return to the Generals after spending last Summer with the Baton Rouge Rougarou. Boudreaux played in the second half of the 2018 Championship season appearing in 10 games for the Generals. Last Summer for the Rougarou, Boudreaux appeared in the first half of the season and led the team in hitting before leaving with a leg injury.
Abraham, a red-shirt freshman, will return to the mound for the Generals. The Sugar Land, TX appeared in 16 games for the Generals, throwing 26 innings, allowing five hits, while striking out 29 batters.
Irvin, a red-shirt sophomore from Blinn Junior College, will return for his third season with the Generals. In two seasons, Irvin appeared in 22 games (20 innings), allowing 25 hits, nine walks, while striking out 22 batters and compiling a 3-2 record.
