AMARILLO — Steven Rivas hit two home runs and had five RBIs Wednesday night to lead the Victoria Generals to a 10-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Squad.
The Generals second straight win over the Sod Squad (7-11) helped them improve to 10-8 on the season.
Cody Cleveland also had two hits for the Generals.
The Generals trailed 4-3 before taking the lead with two runs in the seventh, and broke the game open with five runs in the ninth.
Kamron Snodgrass earned the win with 3.2 innings of hitless relief. Snodgrass walked one and had five strikeouts.
The teams continue the five-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday.
