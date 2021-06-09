The Victoria Generals Chase Sanguinetti was named the hitter of the week in the Texas Collegiate League for the first week of the season.
Sanguinetti, who attends St. Johns River State College, hit .478 over the first week of the season with two doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.
