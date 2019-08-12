Ryan Flores wanted nothing more than to see his season continue, but he and the Generals took heart in what they were able to accomplish over the course of the summer.
Flores and the Generals won 36 games and came within one game of the Texas Collegiate League Championship before the Texarkana Twins escaped with a 4-3 win on Monday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Twins (23-25) advanced to Tuesday's TCL championship game to play the Brazos Valley Bombers at 7 p.m. in College Station.
"I didn't know a lot of these guys before the season so it was nice coming together," Flores said. "What made things great was the guys behind me."
Flores was born in Corpus Christi and graduated from Carroll High School.
He hopes to use everything he learned this summer and apply it to his junior season at San Antonio Incarnate Word.
"We had a lot of heart here," Flores said. "That's something I'm going to take with me. Every part of the game mattered with us. We never gave up."
Generals first baseman, UIW first baseman and Corpus Christi Carroll High School graduate Ryan Flores @JRflores1324 on the Generals’ season. @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/ezgGWJkkcP— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 13, 2019
The Generals trailed most of the night before rallying in the final three innings.
Trailing 4-0, Flores put the Generals on the board with an RBI single in the seventh after a Kyle Moos double.
Marshall Skinner hit an RBI groundout for the General's second run in the eighth and Jonathan Tapia hits a two-out bloop RBI single in the ninth for the team's final run of the game.
"This team played well together and they did all the things we asked," said Generals coach Michael Oros. "It just stinks it didn't go our way."
Max Page started the game for the Generals and pitched five innings, allowing two runs with three strikeouts.
Victoria West graduate and former UHV pitcher, Jonathan Jimenez finished the game for the Generals and allowed one run with five strikeouts.
Brock Booker earned the win for the Twins after pitching seven innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts.
"These guys did the little things right," Oros said. "Whether it was outside the lines, in the hotels, the buses and the dugout ... it was just perfect."
Twins 4, Generals 2
Twins 002 001 010 - 4 7 0
Generals 000 000 111 - 3 7 2
W: Brock Booker; ; L: Max Page. Highlights: (T) Hudson Hopkins 2-for-3, solo HR, RBI 2B, 2 RBIs; Harrison Engstrom 1-for-3, RBI. (G) Ryan Flores 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Tanner Roach 2-for-5, RBI; Marshall Skinner 1-for-4, RBI; Kyle Moos 1-for-4, 2B; Reese Johnson 1-for-3, 2B. Records: Twins 23-25; Generals 36-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.