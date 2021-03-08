With the Texas Collegiate League season months away, the Victoria Generals announced their recent signings to bolster their roster.
This week, the Generals have announced the addition of four players, including Deryk Serbantez and AJ Irvin returning from the 2020 season. Also signing are newcomers Cody Cleveland (Southern Illinois) and Ayden Makarus (LSU-Eunice) This will be the 13th season for the Victoria Generals.
Pitcher Deryk Serbantez, a junior at The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, will return for his third season on the mound for the Generals and Irving will return for his third season as well.
Infielder Cody Cleveland, a sophomore from Southern Illinois University, will take the field for the Generals after a solid shortened season in 2020 at Northeast Texas Junior College.
Catcher Ayden Makarus, a freshman from Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, is in his second season at LSU- Eunice after a shortened freshman season in 2020.
The Generals are currently looking for additional sponsors for the 2021 season. There are sponsor packages still available if your business is looking for a way to advertise your support for the Generals. The Generals are also currently looking for additional host families for the team’s players. If you are interested or need additional information, call 361-485-9522.
