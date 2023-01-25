Two pitchers and an infielder will return to the Victoria Generals for the upcoming Texas Collegiate League season.
The Generals announced the signing of pitchers JJ Slack and Austin Dean, and infielder Reed Spenrath.
Slack, a left-hander, is a senior at Southwestern University. He was the team's pitcher of the year last season after posting a 5-2 record and a 2.77 ERA.
Dean is a junior at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He appeared in 15 games last season and had five saves with a 3.85 ERA.
Spenrath, an El Campo graduate, is a junior at the University of New Mexico.
He joined the Generals late last season.
The Generals will open the season May 31 at Baton Rouge. Their home opener will be June 4 against Baton Rouge.