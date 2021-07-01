Samuel Benjamin hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning as the Generals beat the Sod Squad 6-3 to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Generals trailed 3-2 after four innings.
Cameron Gibbons scored both runs, an RBI groundout in the second and an RBI Single in the fourth.
Benjamin's home run came with two outs in the fifth, scoring Bryce Sitka and Adam Becker.
Gibbons added an insurance run with an RBI groundout in the seventh.
Reece Easterling took the win after pitching five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk, striking out six.
The Generals next play the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7 p.m. Friday in the first game of a four-game series.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 6, Amarillo Sod Squad 3
Sod Squad 110 100 000 - 3 9 4
Generals 010 130 10X - 6 7 0
W: Reece Easterling; L: Brandon Gomez; Highlights: (G) Cameron Gibbons 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Samuel Benjamin 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Austin Ochoa 2-for-3; Reece Easterling 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 6 K, 1 BB; (S) Brandon Gomez 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 5 K, 4 BB; Enrique Porchas 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R; Jordan Ku 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, 2B; Karl Koerper 2-for-4, RBI, 2B; Records: Victoria Generals 12-10-1; Amarillo Sod Squad 9-13-1
