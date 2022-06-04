SEGUIN — The Seguin River Monsters scored four runs in the fifth inning and added another in the seventh and claimed a 5-4 win over the Victoria Generals on Saturday night at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
The Generals had only five hits. Chris Kean had two RBIs and Austin Ochoa had one for the Generals.
The Generals fell to 2-2 with both their losses coming to the River Monsters.
The River Monsters improved to 2-2 with both of their wins coming over the Generals.
The Generals have Sunday off before visiting Acadiana on Monday.
