The Victoria Generals continued their torrid offensive pace against the Baton Rouge Rougarou.
The Generals banged out 16 hits on the way to a 7-3 win Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals swept the two-game series in which they combined for 31 hits and moved over the .500 mark at 8-7.
The Generals also got an outstanding pitching performance from Collin Garner.
Garner pitched 6.2 innings of four-hit ball with six strikeouts.
Garner left the game without giving up any runs before the two runners he left on base scored.
Steven Rivas went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Cade Manning had three hits to lead the Generals at the plate.
The Generals took control with a four-run sixth inning in which they sent nine batters to the plate and had six hits.
The Generals return to Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Sunday to play the Brazos Valley Bombers.
Generals 7, Rougarou 3
Rougarou 000 000 300 — 3 7 2
Generals 101 014 00x — 7 16 2
W: Collin Garner. L: Steven Medrano. S: Josh Salinas. Highlights: (R) Cayce Webster 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kyle Jones 2-for-4. (G) Steven Rivas 4-for-4, 2 2B, R; Cade Manning 3-for-3, R; Cody Cleveland 2-for-5, R; Chase Sanguinetti 2-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Tyler Wulfert 2-for-5, 3 RBIs. Records: Rougarou 5-8; Generals 8-7.
