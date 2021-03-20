ALEXANDRIA, La. — A late rally came up short and UHV's losing streak has been extended to nine games.
The Jaguars dropped both games in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against LSU-Alexandria Saturday at Generals Field.
LSUA (12-12, 4-0) won the first game 13-4, and the second 9-8 to sweep the four-game conference-opening series.
UHV (2-12, 0-4) fell behind 9-4 in the second game, but scored two runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth.
Austin Aguirre's RBI single pulled the Jaguars within a run with two outs in the ninth. But pinch runner Matthew Haas was thrown out attempting to steal second base.
Aguirre and Richard Gill Jr. each had two hits for UHV in the second game.
The Generals led 6-4 in the first game before pulling away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Gill Jr. had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Hayden Leopold had two hits, three RBIs and a stolen base.
The Jaguars will continue conference play with a pair of doubleheaders beginning Friday at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
LSU-Alexandria 13-9, UHV 4-8
UHV 020 200 0 — 4 7 2
LSUA 042 250 x — 13 9 3
Tyler Price, Kolbe Kutac (3), Colton Salas (4), Carson McKenna (4), Andrew Loudermilk (4), Levi Whitlock (6) and Maxwell Sheldon. Hunter Meche and Louis Morgan. W: Meche. L: Price. Highlights: (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, SB; Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-3, 3 R; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, 2 R. (LSUA) Zack Larson 2-for-2, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Kobe Baker 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs.
UHV 010 003 022 — 8 9 1
LSUA 001 120 50x — 9 10 2
Gustavo Valdes, Blake Russell (7) and Austin Aguirre. Jacob Norman, Levi Hopper (4), Brandon Noel (7), Jacob Jensen (9), Rene Solis (9) and Julian Meza. W: Norman. L: Valdes. S: Solis. Highlights: (UHV) Ryan Mota 1-for-2, R, RBI; Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, 2 R; Austin Aguirre 2-for-5, 2 RBIs. (LSUA) Adrian Gomez 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Luke Benoit 1-for-1, 2B, R, 2 RBIs. Records: UHV 2-12, 0-4; LSUA 12-12, 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.