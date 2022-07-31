The Victoria Generals defeated the Seguin River Monsters 7-3 on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium, closing out the regular season with a record of 25-17-1.
Generals designated hitter Reed Spenrath, an El Campo graduate, opened up scoring for his team in the bottom of the second inning, following a single from left fielder Brandon Galindo.
After the second inning, pitcher Malachi Lott was subbed out for Cuero graduate Jared Barta after throwing 47 pitches and allowing three hits.
In the bottom of the third, Spenrath hit a deep ball into left field for a double, later crossing home plate for the second time of the night, giving the Generals a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, Barta was replaced by fellow graduate Cole Payne.
Generals first baseman Chase Sanguinetti drove in second baseman Bryce Jewell and shortstop Isaiah Walker in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single to right field.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Spenrath scored for the third time, giving the Generals a 6-2 lead.
River Monsters catcher Victor Jimenez made the contest a little more interesting in the top of the eighth inning, when he scored, cutting the deficit to three.
Spenrath scored his fourth and the game's final run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Generals next game will be a playoff contest against the Brazos Valley Bombers. The best-of-three game series will begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Stadium.
“Any win is good, but especially this one, the last one of the year with the momentum carrying us into the playoffs, and getting everything on the right page, and the crowd was here and everything was good,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros.
