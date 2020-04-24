In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Collegiate League has decided to delay the start of the 2020 season.
The season now is scheduled to start on July 3, with the Victoria Generals playing at Riverside stadium. The TCL will now have a 24-game regular season.
“We as an organization are dedicated to safety of our players, coaches and fans as we work to make this season happen for our players,” said Mike Yokum, Vice President/General Manager of the Generals.
“Our focus will be to put baseball back into as many lives as possible as we work back to normalcy in our lives. Baseball is a big part of the Victoria community and a huge outlet for many.”
The Generals plan to have inter-squad and scrimmage games that will be free to attend for the public in late June. They also plan on holding a “Senior Classic” game that will feature area high school seniors where they will play against the Generals on July 6, this game will also be free to attend.
