The Victoria Generals played in Baton Rouge on Friday and will play in Seguin on Saturday.

But there will be no day off for some members of the team when they return home.

The Generals will host the Texas Collegiate League All-Star Game on Sunday at Riverside Stadium.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a home run derby, and the all-star game will start at 7:05 p.m.

The Generals will play for team Stars, which will be coached by Victoria head coach Michael Oros and staff.

Acadiana Cane Cutters head coach Darian Dukes and staff will coach team Stripes.

+4 Former MLB pick Cole Turney chasing dreams with Generals Cole Turney was once a highly-touted MLB prospect. Now, with the Victoria Generals, he hopes he can keep his big league dreams alive.

The Generals last hosted the league's all-star game in 2018.

This is the first time the all-star game will be played since 2019.

The 2020 all-star game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the all-star game wasn't played last season.

Generals named to the all-star roster include outfielders Samuel Benjamin and Cole Turney, who is out with an injury, and infielders Adam Becker, Isaiah Walker and Chase Sanguinetti.

+6 Adam Becker continuing success with Victoria Generals Adam Becker has waited to find his groove on the diamond. In his second year with the Victoria Generals, he's continuing success he found in the Texas Panhandle.

Generals catcher Angel Mendoza and pitchers Austin Dean, JJ Slack, Travis Phelps and Luis Martinez were also selected for the game.

Becker will be the Generals representative in the home run derby.

Oros said other Generals players could be added to the roster in the event players drop out of the game.

NOTES: The all-star game will be a free ticket night hosted by City Mortgage.