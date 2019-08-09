Justin Barr capped off the Victoria Generals' regular-season finale with a walk off RBI single to secure a 9-8 Texas Collegiate League win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals trailed 8-7 to start the ninth before Ryan Flores tied the game on an RBI single of his own.
The Generals (34-19) finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed and will play the Texarkana Twins in the first round of the TCL playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday at George Dobson Field in Texarkana.
The Cane Cutters (19-31) trailed 5-0 in the first, but rallied to score four runs in the sixth and Alex Hannie hit an RBI triple to tie the game at 8 in the top of the ninth before the Generals' rally in the bottom half.
Clayton Price got the start for the Generals and allowed three runs in three innings with four strikeouts.
Payton Robertson led the Generals with two hits and three RBIs, including a solo home run in the second inning.
Cane Cutters starting pitcher Bryce Armistead allowed five runs in eight innings of work.
AJ Irvin earned the win for the Generals, while El Campo graduate Reed Spenrath picked up the loss.
