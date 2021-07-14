Adam Becker hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Generals a 6-5 win over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in 11 innings.
The Flying Chanclas led 3-1 after seven and a half innings, the Generals' one run coming via Shane Podsednik's solo home run in the third inning.
The Generals tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back RBI singles from Becker and Austin Ochoa.
The game went into extra innings and the Flying Chanclas again took a two-run lead with a pair of runs in the 11th inning.
But the Generals tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a single from K Hasler and a bases loaded walk to Cristian Cienfuegos, setting up Becker's walk-off hit.
The win snaps the Generals three-game losing streak.
Alec Cruz took the win after pitching three innings, giving up one run on one hit, giving up four walks and striking out two.
The Generals next play at the Brazos Valley Bombers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first of a two-game road series.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 6, San Antonio Flying Chanclas 5
Flying Chanclas 002 000 010 02 - 5 8 1
Generals 001 000 020 03 - 6 11 0
W: Alec Cruz; L: Conner Schmidt; Highlights: (G) Alec Cruz 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 K, 4 BB; Riley Egloff 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 9 K, 1 BB; Adam Becker, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, BB; Shane Podsednik 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R; Hayden Johnson 2-for-5, R; Cody Cleveland 2-for-6, R; (FC) AG Ayala 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K, 0 BB; Ian Bailey 2-for-5, 2 R, 3B; Augie Ramirez 2-for-4, RBI, R, BB; Records: Generals 13-13-1; Flying Chanclas 18-5
